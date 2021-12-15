Fully vaccinated travelers to Vietnam could be quarantined at home for only 3 days

The Ministry of Health proposes to allow vaccinated air passengers arriving in Vietnam to self-quarantine at home for three days instead of staying in a centralized quarantine center for seven days.

According to local media reports, in preparation for the opening of international air routes early next year, the Ministry of Health is negotiating with relevant ministries and agencies on its latest draft pandemic plan, including new quarantine rules. Therefore, fully vaccinated immigrants will be tested for Covid-19 by RT-PCR on the third day after arrival. If the result is negative, they will monitor their health for another 10 days.

Vietnamese citizens and foreigners entering Vietnam must be tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival, with the exception of children under 2 years old, and install and use health declaration applications in accordance with Vietnamese regulations.

Vietnamese citizens returning to Vietnam who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have not received sufficient doses of the vaccine will receive the vaccine free of charge during the quarantine period. In addition, those who were not vaccinated or given full doses were asked to self-isolate at their place of residence for seven days and be tested for Covid-19 on the first and seventh days after arrival. If the test is negative, they will monitor their health for another week. This draft pandemic plan was due to be released this month before Vietnam reopened international airlines.

Immigrants under the age of 18 and over 65, pregnant women and those with underlying medical conditions must be quarantined with their parents or guardians. Guardians must be fully vaccinated or cured of Covid-19 and participate in voluntary quarantine with immigrants.

The data showed, Covid vaccination rate in Vietnam was high, with 96.4% of people aged 18 and over receiving the first dose and 76.5% with the second dose. A second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for all residents aged 18 and over should be administered by the end of this month, and vaccinations for children should be accelerated.

The Ministry of Health also said that the passports of immigrants with the Covid-19 vaccine will be reviewed and recognized in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In October, Vietnam recognized vaccine passports for 72 countries and territories and is negotiating the recognition of vaccine passports for many others.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam suspended entry of foreign arrivals from March 22, 2020 but this measure is not applicable to diplomats, officials, foreign investors, experts, and skilled workers.

