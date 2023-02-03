Home » Suggestion needed: “I am planning to visit Vietnam very soon, any good places to visit?”
Suggestion needed: “I am planning to visit Vietnam very soon, any good places to visit?”

by Vietnam Insider
Ben Thanh Market is a large marketplace in central Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in District 1. The market is one of the earliest surviving structures in Saigon and an important symbol of Ho Chi Minh City, popular with tourists seeking local handicrafts, textiles, ao dai and souvenirs, as well as local cuisine.

Yes, Vietnam is a beautiful country with a lot of interesting places to visit.

Here are a few recommendations by Vietnam Insider for your trip:

Hanoi: The capital city of Vietnam is famous for its rich history and cultural heritage. Don’t miss visiting the Old Quarter, Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, and the Temple of Literature.

Photo: Olivier Ochanine

Hoi An: This ancient town is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is famous for its well-preserved architecture, ancient temples, and beautiful beaches.

International travelers visit Hoi An City during the Tet holiday – PHOTO: LDO

Halong Bay: This stunning bay is known for its emerald waters, towering limestone cliffs, and thousands of islands and islets.

Sunrise in Halong Bay of Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon): This bustling city is known for its vibrant nightlife, street food, and colonial-era architecture. Visit the Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Central Post Office, which were built by the French in the 19th century.

Vietnam’s Saigon by night

Sapa: This mountainous region is famous for its stunning scenery, terraced rice paddies, and ethnic minority communities.

Go sightseeing Sapa in the winter is a very enjoyable experience

Nha Trang: This coastal city is famous for its beautiful beaches, water sports, and hot springs.

Mini Beach in Nha Trang

Hue: This former imperial city is famous for its historic citadel, temples, and tombs.

Hot air balloons in Hue

These are just a few of the many interesting places to visit in Vietnam. You can also consider visiting other cities like Da Nang, Can Tho, and Phu Quoc Island.

The country has a lot to offer, so you’ll surely find something that suits your interests.

