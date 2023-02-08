Vietnam named among the best places to visit in Asia

As Asia finally emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic to welcome back visitors, this marks an ideal moment for travelers to make trips to Asian countries, including Vietnam.

In an article by a writer on the UK news website http://www.telegraph.co.uk, Vietnam is renowned for being a long, lanky country which has plenty of neatly spaced destinations from north to south.

In Hanoi, guests can explore the capital’s winding lanes around Hoan Kiem lake and take in a traditional water puppet show before hoping on the Reunification Express train which courses the length of Vietnam, the Telegraph suggested.

Travelling overnight, guests can sleep in a bunk and wake up in the former imperial capital, Hue to explore the ancient ruins of the royal palace before heading south to the pretty port of Hoi An which boasts latticed streets of old merchants’ houses, markets, and eateries, some of which run cooking classes, it wrote.

It is then just a short tuk-tuk ride to An Bang beach to enjoy seafront restaurants and chill-out bars located on the sand, the Telegraph recommended.

Back on the train, holidaymakers can head down to Ho Chi Minh City for some of Asia’s best shopping, dining, and the War Remnants Museum, a sight which documents the Vietnam War, the article added.

Apart from Vietnam, the UK-based Telegraph suggested other destinations in Asia tourists should not miss out on, including Raja Ampat and Bali in Indonesia, Singapore, Luang Prabang in Laos, Borneo and Penang in Malaysia, Angkor in Cambodia, Himalayas in Nepal, Tokyo-Ise-Kyoto in Japan, Bangkok and the Gulf of Thailand, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), India’s golden triangle, and Mongolia.

Source: VOV