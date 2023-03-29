Here’s why Vietnam is among the world’s top five most sought-after destinations this summer

According to data from travel website Expedia, Vietnam is one of the top five international destinations to visit this summer, alongside Japan, New Zealand, Italy, and France, as cited by U.S. travel site Travel off Path.

Summer is a great time for travel, and Asia or Europe are perfect destinations during this season due to the many events taking place in each location.

“Things are changing, and traveling is becoming more accessible,” wrote Travel off Path on its website.

As a result, searches for summer vacation planning have increased by 50 percent compared to last year.

Vietnam is one of the most popular destinations on Expedia, with searches and bookings for Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City soaring by 298 percent, 439 percent, and 219 percent, respectively.

These figures prove that there is more to the world than just the stereotypical destinations that people go to every year.

Travel off Path added, “Hanoi, the country’s capital, is also known as the art capital, where you can find some of the city’s most exciting architecture and centuries-old culture.”