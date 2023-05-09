Vietnam’s Tourism Industry Thrives: What Attracts Millions of Foreign Tourists

Vietnam is a popular destination for both domestic and foreign tourists. According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the country severed 38 million domestic tourists and 3.7 million foreign tourists in the first four months of 2023. Tourists’ total revenue was estimated at 8.3 billion USD.

Of the total foreign tourists to Vietnam, 88.7% arrived by air, 10.1% by road, and 1.2% by sea. The Republic of Korea remained Vietnam’s top tourism market in the first four months of the year with one million visitors, followed by the US and China. In April, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Vietnam was 112,000, up 61.5% from the previous month, thanks to China’s reopening of its borders to group tours on March 15.

This year, Vietnam aims to serve 110 million tourists, including 8 million foreigners, and generate about 650 trillion VND from tourism services. Overall, Vietnam offers a diverse range of attractions and experiences for visitors, making it a popular destination for those seeking adventure, culture, and relaxation.

Foreign tourists visit Vietnam for many reasons, including its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, friendly people, delicious cuisine, and affordability. Vietnam boasts beautiful landscapes such as Ha Long Bay, Ninh Binh, Sapa, and Da Lat. The country is home to a rich cultural heritage, with ancient temples, historic sites, and traditional villages. Visitors can also experience the local culture through food, music, and festivals, such as the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebrations.

Vietnamese people are known for their hospitality and kindness, and their warm welcome to visitors adds to the overall experience of the country. Vietnamese cuisine is also a major attraction, with its unique blend of flavors and fresh ingredients. Visitors can try dishes like pho, banh mi, and spring rolls, as well as a variety of street food options.