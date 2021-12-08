Vietnam plans to resume international flights in the next few days

Vietnam’s Ministry of Transport has submitted a proposal to resume international flights on nine routes across Asia and the United States from December 15 as part of a two-phase reopening plan.

According to local media reports, the first phase, if approved, will kick off next week with four weekly flights to and from Los Angeles or San Francisco in the US, plus Singapore, Bangkok , Phnom Penh, Laos, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei.

The ministry expects about 28,000 visitors to come to Vietnam in the two weeks to the end of 2021 as planned.

Phase two of the proposal calls for additional routes from January 1, 2022, adding Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Paris, Frankfurt, Moscow and Sydney.

The first phase will feature flights to and from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, which will be expanded to Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc and Van Dong in the 2nd phase.

The proposal is facing a number of challenges, with the latest advice from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listing Vietnam among 56 countries and territories considered as COVID-19 risk high destination.

Both mainland China and Hong Kong also continue to enforce mandatory quarantine measures for all incoming international arrivals.

However, Vietnam has already taken the first steps toward reopening, welcoming two passenger flights from the US to Quang Nam province, home to the Hoiana complex resort, and a group from South Korea to Phu Quoc, where Corona Resort & Casino is located.

