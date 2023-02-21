Home » Nine foreigners in Vietnam escaped a potentially fatal accident as coach nearly plunges into abyss
Nine foreigners in Vietnam escaped a potentially fatal accident as coach nearly plunges into abyss

by Sophie Dao
A coach nearly falls into an abyss, breaking electric wires in Khanh Hoa Province, south-central Vietnam, February 19, 2023. Photo: Thuc Nghi / Tuoi Tre

A coach with 10 passengers, including nine foreigners and one Vietnamese, nearly fell into an abyss on National Highway 27C in Khanh Vinh District, Khanh Hoa Province in south-central Vietnam on On Sunday morning. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

According to a leader of the People’s Committee of Khanh Vinh District, the coach, with the number plate 92F-00306 and driven by 53-year-old Pham Dinh Nghia from Hoi An City in Quang Nam Province, was travelling from Nha Trang City in Khanh Hoa Province to Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. However, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to nearly plunge into an abyss along the roadside, the Tuoi Tre News reported.

The coach carries many foreign passengers. Photo: Thuc Nghi / Tuoi Tre

The coach stopped promptly, and passengers broke the glass windows to flee from the vehicle. Although no one was injured, the coach’s front and doors were damaged.

The crash also broke electric wires, and local power agencies suspended the power supply to the western area of Khanh Vinh District to ensure safety, according the Tuoi Tre News.

National Highway 27C is a well-known 120-kilometer tourist route connecting Nha Trang and Da Lat. Along the way, the route has many hills, sharp bends, cliffs, and abysses, which pose a high risk of traffic accidents, according to the Khanh Vinh People’s Committee.

