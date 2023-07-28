Fukushima (Japan) a few weeks before the time of the radioactive discharge

Local residents are expressing concern over the current situation.

In Japan, the marine tourism industry is at its peak during the bathing season. However, in Fukushima Prefecture, this summer may be the last one for a while to come. The usual business season may be disrupted for an extended period.

The residents of Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, are experiencing a period of great stress. They are concerned that the release of radioactive waste, 12 years after the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster, may have negative impacts on their daily lives once again.

Yukinaga Suzuki, a motel owner in Fukushima Prefecture, expressed his concern that any issues with the sea could negatively impact his business.

Many locals in Japan are feeling confused with the lack of announcement from the government regarding the specific date and time of the radioactive discharge. Tourism business owners like Mr. Suzuki have suggested postponing the radioactive discharge plan until after the bathing season, that is, after mid-August.

According to Mr. Yukinaga Suzuki, during the hot summer months, it is common for people to visit the beach. However, the release of wastewater during this time is not only ill-timed but also potentially harmful.

The Japanese government, along with the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, has been managing residual wastewater since 2011 and plans to safely discharge it into the sea this summer. According to Japanese authorities, the amount of treated wastewater meets both national and international safety standards.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has expressed its support for Japan’s transparency and reliability in its discharge planning. They have concluded that Japan’s chosen method meets international standards.

@vtv.vn