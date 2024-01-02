5 deaths in a collision between a Japanese Coast Guard plane and a passenger plane

The accident occurred on the evening of January 2 when Japan Airlines flight 516 landed at Haneda Airport in Tokyo after a journey from Sapporo.

Immediately after colliding with a Coast Guard plane, the Airbus A350 carrying 379 people, including 12 crew members, slid down the runway and burst into flames.

Despite firefighting efforts, the fire continued to engulf the plane. Fortunately, all people on the plane were safely evacuated.

Regarding the MA72 coast guard plane, the Japanese Coast Guard announced that the captain had escaped. The remaining 5 crew members have not yet been found according to initial information.

However, NHK later reported that the crew had been found, 4 people were dead and 1 person was seriously injured and later died.

According to the force, the Coast Guard plane that crashed was on its way to Niigata airport on Japan’s west coast, to deliver aid to those affected by the strong earthquake that occurred on New Year’s Day, which has so far killed at least 48 people.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has directed relevant agencies to coordinate and quickly assess the damage and provide information to the public.

A spokesman for Haneda Airport, one of the world’s busiest, said it had closed all runways following the incident.

Japan has not had a serious commercial aviation accident in decades. The most serious incident ever occurred in 1985 when a Japan Airlines plane en route from Tokyo to Osaka crashed in the Gunma area, killing 520 passengers and crew. This is also one of the deadliest aviation accidents in the world.