Japan issues electronic visas to Vietnamese tourists

Once the necessary preparations are completed by the designated travel companies responsible for organizing package tours, electronic visas will be issued. This particular visa type is a single-entry short-term stay visa intended for tourism purposes and is limited to Vietnamese passport holders residing in Vietnam. Upon arrival at the airport, visa applicants must present the “Visa Issuance Notice” displayed on their mobile phone or iPad screen. It is essential to have a stable internet connection to access the notice, and presenting a PDF, screenshot, or hard copy printout is not permitted.

According to data from the Japanese Tourism Board, Vietnam is now among Japan’s top 10 largest tourist markets. Specifically, Vietnamese visitors are ranked 7th, following Korea, mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the US, and ahead of the Philippines, Australia, and Singapore. In August 2023, Vietnamese visitors to Japan reached 50,000, an increase of 16.5% compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic. From November 1, 2023, the Japanese Embassy in Hanoi will issue electronic visas to Vietnamese tourists.

It is worth noting that among the top 10 largest tourist markets in Japan, Vietnamese visitors showed the highest growth rate of 17.4% compared to the pre-pandemic period. Out of the top 10 markets, only three showed an increase in visitors to Japan compared to before the pandemic: Vietnam, Singapore (16.8%), and the US (14%).

On the other hand, Japanese visitors to Vietnam are expected to reach approximately 414,000 in the first 9 months of 2023, ranking 5th in the top international tourist market but showing a decline of about 50% compared to 2019 before the pandemic. Vietnam unilaterally exempts visas for Japan and 12 other countries, including South Korea, Italy, Germany, and France. As of August 15, visitors from these countries can stay visa-free for 45 days instead of the previous 15 days under the old regulations.

@thanhnien.vn