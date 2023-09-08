Binh Duong celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan with a fireworks show

As part of the “Meet Japan 2023” Program, a dazzling display of 150 low-range fireworks will take place at Hung Vuong Street, Hoa Phu Ward, Thu Dau Mot City (New Binh Duong City) for 15 minutes. The location is conveniently located about 500m away from the Provincial Administration Center. The initial plan was to hold the fireworks display at the Roundabout – New Binh Duong City. All preparation work has been completed, and the fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. today, September 8.

This event is a joint effort by the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the government of Yamaguchi Prefecture (Japan) to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (September 21, 1973 – September 21, 2023).

As part of the “Meet Japan 2023” initiative, Binh Duong intends to engage in talks with Japanese businesses and partners, provide investment certificates, and offer construction permits to Japanese enterprises in the region. Furthermore, the event will feature a range of cultural exchange programs and investment promotion activities, such as “Binh Duong Women with Japanese Culture” and conferences that connect the supply and demand of goods. The Industry and Trade Fair of the Southeast region will also take place during this event, showcasing the region’s potential for growth and development.

@vtv.vn