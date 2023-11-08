Hanoi aims for 100% non-degradable nylon bag-free supermarkets by 2024

The Hanoi People’s Committee has recently issued Plan No. 263/KH-UBND to implement the National Action Program on sustainable production and consumption in the city by 2024. The main objective of the plan is to promote sustainable production and consumption activities in Hanoi while developing a circular economy, creating a high-end sustainable network, and reducing waste generation. The plan also aims to raise awareness and promote social responsibility among businesses, organizations, and individuals regarding sustainable production and consumption.

To achieve these goals, the plan sets out specific targets to be achieved by the end of 2024. These include a 3.5-4.5% reduction in raw material consumption in the textile, garment, alcohol, and beverage production industries, steel, and plastic, as well as an 80% rate of districts and towns organizing propaganda to raise awareness about sustainable lifestyles and consumption. The plan also targets 85% of industrial zones and clusters and 60% of craft villages to be popularized and informed about sustainable production and consumption.

The plan further aims to encourage the distribution of environmentally friendly products with eco-labels at supermarkets and shopping centers and to have 60-70% of traditional markets and 100% of supermarkets and shopping centers not using non-degradable nylon bags. The committee also assigned the Department of Industry and Trade to preside over and coordinate with departments, branches, and related units to implement the plan. The department will also guide and urge distribution businesses to reduce the use of nylon bags and single-use plastic products and to develop a roadmap to reduce plastic waste and non-degradable nylon bags.

