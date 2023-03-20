A British tourist is injured while climbing a cliff to take pictures

Accordingly, in the afternoon of March 17, near the cliff in the area of Xeo Sa Lung village, Pai Lung commune, Meo Vac district, a British tourist was hit by a rock falling from above, resulting in his falling and leg damage.

The Commune Police force and the doctor from the Pai Lung Commune Medical Station were on the site as soon as they received the information, delivering first aid to the victim.

Prior to that, in 2022, there was a case that visitors fell into a rock crack while ascending this cliff to take photographs.

According to the local authority, the ridge has a flat surface and no fence, making slipping easier.

At the same time, it is recommended that visitors do not climb out of the cliff to take photographs; even though hazard warning signs and barricades have been erected, many tourists still dare to climb this location to snap pictures.

@vtv.vn