Ha Giang: Buckwheat flowers cover the whole Suoi Thau steppe in pink

Suoi Thau steppe is a wild and majestic location in the western land of Ha Giang province, located about 5km from Coc Pai town. It sits at an altitude of over 1,200m above sea level and is approximately 150km from Ha Giang city. During this time of the year, the steppe is filled with corn fields, green grasslands, and buckwheat blooming amidst a sea of white clouds that stretch as far as the eye can see.

Buckwheat is a durable and fragile flower that can withstand the cold and shows off its bright colors on the barren rocky soil of the highlands. In Ha Giang, buckwheat is grown as food and made into cakes or some other local dishes. Buckwheat flowers begin to bloom in late autumn and gently intertwine amidst the rolling mountains of Ha Giang. This is also the flower that signals that Ha Giang has entered the tourist season, the most beautiful season of the year.

Visitors can admire the fields of buckwheat flowers blooming in the sea of clouds from mid-October to near the end of November. The flower is most beautiful when it is about to wither, changing color from white to pinkish to dark red.

In recent years, buckwheat has been grown in many places such as Quan Ba, Yen Minh, Meo Vac, and Dong Van, and visitors can easily find and watch the flower carpet winding along the hillsides of Ha Giang comfortably. Buckwheat flowers have become a highlight, attracting a large number of tourists to Ha Giang every year, especially young people who are passionate about exploring.

