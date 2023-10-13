Home » Ha Giang: Buckwheat flowers cover the whole Suoi Thau steppe in pink
The Suoi Thau steppe in Ha Giang is poetic towards the end of autumn when it is covered with new layers of exquisite hues of buckwheat blossoms.

by Linh Vu

Suoi Thau steppe is a wild and majestic location in the western land of Ha Giang province, located about 5km from Coc Pai town. It sits at an altitude of over 1,200m above sea level and is approximately 150km from Ha Giang city. During this time of the year, the steppe is filled with corn fields, green grasslands, and buckwheat blooming amidst a sea of white clouds that stretch as far as the eye can see.

Nằm cách thị trấn Cốc Pài, huyện Xín Mần khoảng 5km, cách TP Hà Giang khoảng 150km và ở độ cao trên 1.200m so với mặt nước biển, thảo nguyên Suôi Thầu mang vẻ đẹp hoang sơ mà hùng vĩ của vùng đất phía Tây tỉnh Hà Giang.

Khoảng thời gian này, thảo nguyên Suôi Thầu mênh mang những nương ngô, những trảng cỏ trải dài xanh mướt, mùa tam giác mạch nở rộ bạt ngàn giữa biển mây trắng bồng bềnh ngút tầm mắt.

Buckwheat is a durable and fragile flower that can withstand the cold and shows off its bright colors on the barren rocky soil of the highlands. In Ha Giang, buckwheat is grown as food and made into cakes or some other local dishes. Buckwheat flowers begin to bloom in late autumn and gently intertwine amidst the rolling mountains of Ha Giang. This is also the flower that signals that Ha Giang has entered the tourist season, the most beautiful season of the year.

During buckwheat flower season, the monotonous sky of Suoi Thau becomes more lyrical and poetic than ever.

Du khách có thể chiêm ngưỡng những cánh đồng hoa tam giác mạch từ giữa tháng 10 đến gần cuối tháng 11. Tuy nhiên, tam giác mạch đẹp nhất vào độ sắp tàn, chuyển màu từ trắng sang phớt hồng rồi đỏ thẫm.

Visitors can admire the fields of buckwheat flowers blooming in the sea of clouds from mid-October to near the end of November. The flower is most beautiful when it is about to wither, changing color from white to pinkish to dark red.

Những năm gần đây, tam giác mạch đã được trồng ở nhiều nơi như Quản Bạ, Yên Minh, Mèo Vạc, Đồng Văn... du khách khá dễ dàng tìm kiếm và thoải mái ngắm nhìn bạt ngàn thảm hoa uốn lượn theo nương đồi Hà Giang.

In recent years, buckwheat has been grown in many places such as Quan Ba, Yen Minh, Meo Vac, and Dong Van, and visitors can easily find and watch the flower carpet winding along the hillsides of Ha Giang comfortably. Buckwheat flowers have become a highlight, attracting a large number of tourists to Ha Giang every year, especially young people who are passionate about exploring.

Hoa tam giác mạch đã trở thành điểm nhấn, thu hút đông đảo du khách đến với Hà Giang mỗi năm, đặc biệt là các bạn trẻ đam mê khám phá.

