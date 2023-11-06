Home » Ha Giang is planning to charge admission fees to the Dong Van Karst Plateau
Travel

Ha Giang is planning to charge admission fees to the Dong Van Karst Plateau

The fee for each night of stay for adults is 30,000 VND per person, while it's 15,000 VND for children. It is expected that the revenue generated from ticket sales will be around 48 billion VND per year. This revenue will be utilized to manage and develop necessary infrastructure, as well as to contribute to conservation efforts.

by Linh Vu

The People’s Committee of Ha Giang province has approved the collection of fees for visiting the Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark. This is part of the process of creating legal documents and building a resolution to be considered by the Provincial People’s Council.

The fee will be collected from visitors staying overnight at accommodation establishments in four districts of Dong Van, Yen Minh, Meo Vac, and Quan Ba. The fee will not include entrance fees at sites that already charge admission, such as Lung Khuy Cave (in Quan Ba district), Vuong Dynasty’s architectural and artistic relics, and Lung Cu Flagpole historical and scenic relics (in Dong Van district).

Dong Van Karst Plateau is a spectacular and unique combination of soaring peaks and deep canyons, with the highest peak being Meo Vac (1,971m) and the deepest canyon - Tu San, with a cliff depth of more than 700m

The fee for each night of stay for adults is 30,000 VND, while children will pay 15,000 VND. It is estimated that by 2024, the number of visitors to Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark could reach nearly 1.8 million, and the amount of fees collected will be about 48 billion VND. Part of this amount will be deducted for the fee collection management unit and accommodation businesses of the four districts of the Stone Plateau region. The rest will be used to conserve the area, reinvest in infrastructure, and improve the quality of the destination experience for tourists.

Dong Van Karst Plateau Global Geopark was established in 2009 and recognized by the UNESCO Global Geopark Network in 2010. The park covers four districts Quan Ba, Yen Minh, Dong Van, and Meo Vac, and has a total natural area of 2,356 km2. Currently, there are four experiential tourist routes with 59 heritage sites. According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ha Giang province, 65% of visitors to Ha Giang chose to visit the Karst Plateau area from 2015 to the end of 2022.

@thanhnien.vn

