Korean tourist died after falling from a height of 4 meters on Langbiang peak

A Korean female tourist fell and seriously injured herself while visiting the Langbiang tourist area in Lac Duong district (Lam Dong), and later passed away.

by Linh Vu
Scene of the accident where a Korean female tourist fell from a height of 4 meters on Langbiang peak. (Photo: L.N.)

On the afternoon of October 26, a Korean female tourist fell and seriously injured herself while visiting the Langbiang tourist area. At 4:00 p.m. that same day, she passed away.

Initial information was that this Korean female tourist went to a rocky outcrop in the Langbiang peak area (peak number 2, currently being exploited for tourism). This cliff is in a restricted travel area, Langbiang tourist area has posted a danger warning.

This female tourist fell from a height of 4 meters while taking photos. Korean tourist hospitalized in an unconscious state.

