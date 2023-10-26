Korean tourist died after falling from a height of 4 meters on Langbiang peak

On the afternoon of October 26, a Korean female tourist fell and seriously injured herself while visiting the Langbiang tourist area. At 4:00 p.m. that same day, she passed away.

Initial information was that this Korean female tourist went to a rocky outcrop in the Langbiang peak area (peak number 2, currently being exploited for tourism). This cliff is in a restricted travel area, Langbiang tourist area has posted a danger warning.

This female tourist fell from a height of 4 meters while taking photos. Korean tourist hospitalized in an unconscious state.

