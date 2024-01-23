The horrifying scene of a bus carrying 22 people plunging into a cliff in Da Nang

On the morning of January 23rd, a tragic incident occurred on the La Son – Tuy Loan highway, along the Dak Lak – Hue route. A passenger car, with a license plate number 47D – 010.67, driven by Mr. Phuong Thanh Tung, a 36-year-old resident of EaH’ Leo district, Dak Lak province, was carrying a total of 22 passengers when it crashed into an abyss at Km 36 in Ta Lang village, Hoa Bac commune, Hoa Vang district, Da Nang.

The driver stated that there were 19 passengers, 3 drivers, and an assistant driver in the car at the time of the accident. Unfortunately, 3 people lost their lives, and 3 others suffered severe injuries. The remaining injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at both Da Nang Hospital and Hoa Vang District Medical Center.

The Fire Prevention and Fighting Police-CNCH is currently working with several other related forces to rescue the victims and investigate the root cause of the accident.