Vietnam says internet speeds meet user demand during the pandemic

Broadband internet download speeds in Vietnam average out at 61.69 Mbps, according to results from 30,000 users as announced by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC).

The agency said on April 20 that this speed is 45% higher than that reported by foreign companies.

According to a report on the People newspaper (Nhan Dan), the average download speed is 39.44 Mbps for mobile networks, meaning Vietnam’s internet quality meets the appropriate standards, especially while demand is exceptionally high during the social distancing designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Data shows that VNPT offered the fastest fibre-to-the-home download and upload speeds, followed by Viettel.

But the military-run provider recorded the highest mobile internet speeds at 41.45 Mbps for upload and 32.70 Mbps for download. Second and third positions belong to Vinaphone and Mobifone respectively.

Mobile internet speeds in Vietnam are 1.5 times slower than broadband internet speeds, according to the VNNIC.

