Important: You are required to wear masks in crowded public places of Vietnam capital city

The Hanoi government has announced new regulations requiring people to wear masks in crowded public places. These regulations apply to those using public transport, working at supermarkets, cinemas, bars, and discos.

The Hanoi People’s Committee has instructed subordinate units to enforce the wearing of masks strictly, following the Ministry of Health’s guidance issued on September 6, 2022, local media reported.

Passengers, drivers, and service staff on public transport are required to wear masks. At commercial centers, supermarkets, and wholesale markets, service staff, managers, and workers who come into direct contact with customers must wear masks. In enclosed spaces such as bars, discos, karaoke, massage service establishments, beauty salons, gyms, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, circuses, and gymnasiums, service staff, vendors, managers, and workers must wear masks.

Similarly, at cultural and tourist facilities, service staff, managers, and attendees must also wear masks in crowded events.

The city is taking these measures in response to the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area. The government is urging agencies to remain vigilant and be prepared to respond to the situation promptly.

Authorities are promoting vaccination and increasing the rate of vaccine coverage while strengthening the inspection of COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control for businesses, events, and service establishments. The Hanoi Department of Health has been assigned to enhance epidemic prevention and control measures at schools, border gates, and medical facilities while assessing the epidemic’s level according to the Government’s Resolution 128 on “Safe adaptation, flexibility, and effective control of the COVID-19 epidemic” and interim guidance of the Ministry of Health.

The Department of Health will also review and update the plan to collect and treat COVID-19 patients on the principle of 4 on the spot, assign a number of beds, manpower to monitor treatment, and prepare plans to collect and treat patients.

Hanoi has recorded the highest number of infections in the country in the past five days, averaging 96 cases per day, with 30-50 hospitalizations mainly affecting elderly people with underlying medical conditions.

A total of 566 COVID-19 patients are being treated, of which 299 are asymptomatic and mild to be monitored at home, 237 have moderate symptoms, 27 severe cases require oxygen through glasses or masks, and 2 are mechanically ventilated.