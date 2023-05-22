Vietnam considers declaring end of COVID-19 pandemic

The Government Office has released an official statement regarding COVID-19 prevention and control in the current situation, raising the possibility of declaring the end of the pandemic, Vietnam News reported.

According to the report, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has assigned the Ministry of Health to collaborate with relevant ministries and agencies in preparing a dossier to reclassify COVID-19 from a group A to a group B infectious disease. Subsequently, this would facilitate the announcement of the pandemic’s conclusion, with the dossier being submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration.

The document also states that PM Chính has tasked the health ministry with coordinating a meeting, in conjunction with the Government Office, on May 27, 2023. The purpose of this meeting is to announce the completion of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s work.

Furthermore, the health ministry is directed to develop a plan for sustainable management and control of COVID-19 in Vietnam for the period 2023 to 2025. This plan should be based on recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the prevailing pandemic situation in the country.

While the WHO no longer considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, the document highlights that the pandemic remains ongoing and is still a part of daily life. Countries must continue to enhance their response capabilities and remain vigilant.

The document emphasizes that the WHO retains the authority to reinstate a global health emergency status for the COVID-19 pandemic if the situation worsens significantly.

According to the health ministry, Vietnam’s COVID-19 fatality rate has remained notably lower than the global average of 0.99 percent. This reflects the country’s diligent efforts in treating COVID-19 patients and swiftly adapting its prevention and control strategies.

To further minimize COVID-19-related deaths, the health ministry has instructed healthcare facilities to maintain a high level of vigilance in detecting infection cases promptly. Special attention must be given to resuscitation and dialysis units, as well as patients in critical condition, by conducting thorough examinations to identify cases early and implement appropriate isolation measures to prevent transmission to other patients.

Moreover, the health ministry continues to update its plan and seek the support of international organizations to provide training on emergency resuscitation for COVID-19 treatment, particularly regarding mechanical ventilation.

Medical facilities are urged to reinforce infection control measures within hospitals to limit the spread of the disease, as reported by Vietnam News.