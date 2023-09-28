The Ministry of Health proposed to declare the end of the COVID-19 outbreak in group A

On September 27th, the Ministry of Health submitted a report to the Government regarding the end of the COVID-19 epidemic in group A and the abolishment of certain documents related to the prevention and control of COVID-19 that were previously issued by the National Steering Committee and the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Health acknowledged the various measures put in place over the past three years by different entities, including the Steering Committee, National Assembly, Government, Prime Minister, Ministry of Health, and other ministries, branches, and localities. As a result, transitioning groups will necessitate adjustments to the prevention and control measures currently in place.

According to recent reports by the Ministry of Health, COVID-19-related deaths have been non-existent in recent months, and the number of new cases has remained low, varying between 12 to 70 cases per day. For several days, there have been no severe cases requiring ECMO treatment or mechanical ventilation reported. Over 266.53 million vaccine doses have been administered, with high-risk individuals receiving booster shots to maintain immunity. Raw materials and the antiviral drug Molnupiravir are readily available from domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers for the treatment of COVID-19 cases. The Ministry of Health has developed a control plan, supervision, and treatment instructions for localities to implement when announcing the end of the Covid-19 group A epidemic.

