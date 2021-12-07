UNISOC Tangula V516 Passed URLLC Key Tests of IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group

Under the guidance of IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group, Tangula V516, UNISOC’s first platform to support 5G R16, has successfully passed the Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communication (URLLC) key tests in a 5G enhancement technique trial.

As one of the three application scenarios of 5G, URLLC can be widely used in industrial control, factory automation, smart grid, equipment, telematics, remote surgery, AR/VR, and more. It is a key technology that will drive the digital transformation of vertical industries.

The test using Sub-6GHz frequency band, based on UNISOC Tangula V516 platform and ZTE’s 5G NR base station. The test verified the function and performance of key URLLC features, including uplink and downlink non-slot scheduling, low bitrate MCS table/ CQI table, PDCCH high aggregation level, repeated transmission of PDSCH/PUSCH time slot level, and delay and reliability performance in different SNR environments. This lays the foundation for 5G to go deeper into vertical industries.

The UNISOC Tangula V516 platform supports 5G R16 standards, such as nanosecond high-precision timing and 5G LAN management. In July 2021, UNISOC joined with China Unicom to successfully validate some key technical features of Tangula V516, this was an important step towards implementing the commercial use of 5G R16.

Company: UNISOC Technologies Co., Ltd

Website: www.unisoc.com

Contact: Crystal Tang 唐玥颖, PR Team

E-mail: yueying.tang@unisoc.com

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

