5G projected to contribute 7.34% to GDP growth of Vietnam in 2025

The 5G services are projected to contribute 7.34 percent to Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2025, the National Institute of Information and Communications Strategy reported.

At the recent high-level forum on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that the revolution and innovation form a new driving force for socio-economic development. The Prime Minister noted that in order to recover and develop the economy post pandemic, it is necessary to have an infrastructure development strategy, including digital transformation infrastructure, and telecommunications services that reach low-lying and border areas, and islands.

Vietnam’s next wave of socio-economic development will come from innovation, science and technology, driven by the digital economy, said Denis Brunetti, President of Ericsson Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia & Laos.

According to Denis Brunetti, Ericsson’s studies show that manufacturing, energy/utilities, health care and security are the sectors that have the best opportunities to take advantage of the 5G-induced benefits in Vietnam. Businesses’ digitalisation capability through 5G network will significantly improve labour productivity and redefine the entire digital ecosystem.

In Vietnam, the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) has identified the 5G network as the infrastructure foundation for digital transformation and the 4th Industrial Revolution. As such, the company is promoting the research and creation of applications on the 5G platform.

Viettel’s main goal is to put Vietnam on par with the world in digital transformation as well as R&D for the high-tech industry, emphasised Le Dang Dung, Viettel’s Acting Chairman and General Director.

Huynh Quang Liem, General Director of the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), said the 5G technology is helping VNPT gradually making applications using artificial intelligence, internet of things, and robotics, among others, for smart city building, health care, education, and smart factories.

Vaibhav Saxena, former co-chair of the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam, noted the nation has an outstanding vision as it is the second fastest growing Internet economy in Southeast Asia. Such growth rate will help it achieve greater goals and transform itself into a technology hub in the region, he affirmed.

