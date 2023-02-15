Strategic cooperation agreement on constructing digital infrastructure between Vietnam Airlines and MobiFone

Strategic cooperation with MobiFone is one of Vietnam Airlines’ new efforts to expedite the digital transformation process with the objective of becoming a digital airline.

On the afternoon of February 14, Vietnam Airlines Corporation signed a strategic cooperation agreement with MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation for the period 2023-2028.

The cooperation agreement will promote the potential and strengths of two leading enterprises in the fields of aviation and telecommunications – information technology. Therefore, this will contribute to the creation of favorable conditions for Vietnam Airlines and MobiFone to expand production and business and achieve long-term growth.

The cooperation also aims to respond to the Campaign “Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods”; arouse the patriotic spirit, will to self-reliance, self-reliance, intelligence, bravery, responsibility, and aspiration to rise up of the Vietnamese people in goods production, business, and distribution; and build a consumer culture of Vietnamese goods.

As a result, Vietnam Airlines will cooperate with MobiFone to develop its digital infrastructure, which will include a cloud computing system, local and international connection infrastructure, and private and public telecommunications network applications using 4G and 5G technology.

MobiFone will also work with Vietnam Airlines to deploy digital platforms and digital solutions as well as digital services for payment, e-commerce, customer experience, operation management, and so on. MobiFone will assist, counsel, design, and implement policies, programs, and strategies to support Vietnam Airlines’ digital transformation strategy.

Vietnam Airlines will offer benefits to consumers who are MobiFone workers and families, as well as MobiFone clients.

From information search and ground procedures to in-flight and after-sales services, Vietnam Airlines has been digitizing its service touchpoints. The corporation also places a premium on the broad use of information technology in production management and administration, as seen by the updating of current management software systems.

Vietnam Airlines is continuing to develop and use new technologies such as AI, big data, in-flight internet, and automated customer service to improve passenger experience and raise business and production efficiency.