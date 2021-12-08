UNISOC launches module-based network slicing solution to lower barriers of vertical industries to 5G entry

UNISOC launches module-based network slicing solution, which developed with China Unicom Research Institute.

The solution integrates and completes various processes that were originally conducted on the terminal side within the module itself, including URSP data analysis, PDU session establishment, TD and specific slice mapping as well as policy-based routing configuration, thereby significantly reducing terminal-side development and investment.

The solution is designed based on UNISOC’s Modem-Centric architecture and effectively establishes the connection between the chip’s bottom layer slicing capability and higher layer application. It supports multi-operational systems, is compatible with devices of various forms, and applicable to multiple service scenarios, thereby allowing various originally device-side functions to be shouldered by the module itself. Current existing devices can conveniently and efficiently access multiple 5G network slicing functions.

This innovation represents the last mile in providing countless industries and enterprises with access to 5G network slicing technology, thereby accelerating 5G applications in vertical industries.

Company: UNISOC Technologies Co., Ltd

Website: www.unisoc.com

Contact: Crystal Tang 唐玥颖, PR Team

E-mail: yueying.tang@unisoc.com

