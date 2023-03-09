Vietnam Airlines resumes direct flight connecting Da Nang to Tokyo

Starting from March 26, Vietnam Airlines will resume direct flights between Da Nang and Tokyo’s Narita Airport, operating four flights per week.

At the official signing ceremony on March 3, Trinh Ngoc Thanh, the airline’s deputy general director, highlighted the positive growth of cooperation with the central city since the previous five-year deal in 2018-22.

Ngo Thi Kim Yen, Deputy Chairwoman of Da Nang’s People’s Committee, stated that both sides have agreed to promote investment, trade, tourism, and destinations for the next five-year period, focusing on full post-Covid economic recovery. She emphasized that this agreement will help boost tourism in Da Nang through Vietnam Airlines flights, and the city will promote the national carrier’s international and domestic air routes at tourism and cultural events.

Da Nang is a coastal city in central Vietnam known for its sandy beaches and history as a French colonial port. It’s a popular base for visiting the inland Bà Nà hills to the west of the city. Here the hillside Hải Vân Pass has views of Da Nang Bay and the Marble Mountains. These 5 limestone outcrops are topped with pagodas and hide caves containing Buddhist shrines

According to the city’s tourism department, Da Nang welcomed 3.7 million tourists in 2022. The city has 24 direct air routes, including 16 international ones, with an average of 100 to 112 flights per week.

In 2023, Da Nang will host several international events, such as the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival, the ASEAN Students Sports Games, and the Asia Films Festival.

Thanh added that Vietnam Airlines has recovered 60% of its flights since the two-year Covid deadlock and plans to resume chartered flights between Da Nang and China by mid-April.