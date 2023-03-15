Nine more prosecuted over Covid-19 repatriation flights

HCMC – A former official at the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and eight other individuals, including seven business leaders, have been prosecuted over their alleged involvement in repatriation flights conducted during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said in a statement posted on its website (bocongan.gov.vn) yesterday, March 15, that investigators at the MPS had filed charges against Dang Minh Phuong, a former official at the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, and ordered him not to get out of his place of residence.

The police had searched Phuong’s home for find evidence. The 38-year-old was accused of “abusing his position and powers while on duty”.

Vu Minh Thang, 45, director of Thuan An Trading Investment Company Limited and chairman of Ascend Travel and Media – Thuan An Travel and Event Joint Stock Company, was prosecuted and detained on allegations of giving bribes. The police searched his home and office for evidence.

Tran Thi Ha Lien, a 44-year-old freelancer, was arrested on alleged charges of bribe solicitation.

Also detained and prevented from leaving their homes on alleged charges of giving bribes were Le Van Nghia, 63, director of Nhat Minh Travel and Catering Joint Stock Company; Nguyen Thi Thanh Hang, 51, general director of Blue Sky Trading, Services and Tourism Company Limited and general director of Travel Sky Joint Stock Company; Vo Thi Hong, 37, director of Minh Ngoc Trading and Service Ticket Room Air Company Limited; Phan Thi Mai, 39, director of Hanoi Star International Joint Stock Company; Tran Thi Mai Xa, 35, director of Vietnam Masterlife Education and Travel Joint Stock Company; and Vu Thuy Duong, 36, director of Viet Travel Tourist Trading Joint Stock Company.

The latest arrests come as the MPS is expanding an investigation of a high-profile case involving bribe giving, solicitation and extortion; abuse of positions and powers while on duty; and asset misappropriation fraud at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and in Hanoi and other provinces.

Since the case was brought to light nearly a year ago, the Investigative Agency at the MPS has prosecuted and detained more than 50 individuals, many of them government officials.