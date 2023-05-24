Controversial Video Emerges: Foreign Couple’s Acrobatic Feats at Du Già Waterfall Draw Mixed Reactions

In the widely shared video clip, two foreign tourists, one male and one female, are seen embracing each other and performing multiple somersaults as they jump from the top of Du Già waterfall. It is known that the height of the jump from the water’s surface is approximately 8 meters.

Recently, a short video clip appeared on social media, capturing the image of a foreign couple, embracing each other and performing acrobatic jumps from the top of a waterfall.

The video clip quickly attracted the attention of the community, sparking two main streams of opinions and causing controversy. Some believe that jumping from such a high position is extremely dangerous, while others argue that the tourists’ jumping technique shows experience and that they must have performed the move multiple times before, suggesting that the issue should not be taken too seriously.

According to research by Vietnam Insider, the location of the waterfall in the photos is Du Già waterfall (located in Du Già commune, Yên Minh district, Hà Giang province). The waterfall originates from the deep flowing water in the rocky crevices, with a height of about 6 meters (8 meters from the jumping position on the rock ledge), and a width of about 2 meters.

According to a local tour guide, this waterfall is a highly popular destination for international tourists.

“Du Già waterfall has clear, cool water and it remains relatively untouched, with minimal human impact. Every time I guide foreign tourists, they express their desire to come here to swim and experience the waterfall,” the tour guide said.

During the peak hot season, from May to August every year, Du Già waterfall attracts hundreds of people who come to swim at the same time, mainly foreign tourists. Due to their adventurous nature, they often encourage each other to jump from the top of the waterfall into the water below.

However, currently, the Du Già waterfall area does not have its own management unit and is still a free destination. Tourists engaging in these high-adrenaline activities without proper supervision can be dangerous and set a bad precedent for other inexperienced tourists to follow.

The local authorities of Du Già commune have acknowledged that there have been many cases of tourists jumping from high positions at the waterfall, similar to what was captured in the short video clip.

“Since the beginning of May, we have put up warning signs prohibiting sliding and jumping from the top of the waterfall. However, due to the lack of personnel to monitor the area, the local authorities are facing difficulties in managing the situation,” the Chairman of Du Già commune told reporters.

Regarding the controversial short video clip on social media, the Chairman of Du Già commune stated that they would verify the information and confirm whether the location in the clip is indeed Du Già waterfall, as well as the timing of the tourists’ jump, whether it was before or after the warning signs were put up.

Du Già is located about 70km from Hà Giang city and is a relatively new tourist destination on the province’s tourism map.

Nevertheless, this place particularly attracts a large number of foreign tourists. Currently, the local authorities are also developing effective tourism strategies for Du Già waterfall.