Everything you should know about Vietnam’s Lunar New Year

You should know do’s and don’ts to avoid awkward moments in Vietnam during Tet celebration.

The most important celebration in Vietnamese culture, Tet Holiday carries love and hope; signifies family and friend kinship; and promises a better year ahead. If you are interested in learning about local life in Vietnam, there could not be a better time than Tet.

So, what ‘s the Tet in Vietnam?

Tet Nguyen Dan, or Tet for short, is considered the biggest and most popular festival of the year in Vietnam. Celebrated on the first day of the first month in Lunar Calendar, Tet’s celebration is the longest holiday which may last up to seven to nine days. Vietnamese New Year in 2021 will last from 11-16 Feb, with 11 Feb the New Year’s Eve and 12 Feb the new year day.

Different from the Gregorian calendar, Lunar Calendar has a fix number of twelve months with 30 days each, and a leap-year will have a whole intercalary month instead of the 29th day of February. The new year of Lunar Calendar normally will start in late January or beginning of February according to Gregorian calendar. That explains why Tet days vary from year to year: it is because the leap month may fall shorter or longer which create a smaller or bigger gap between the two calendars.

In 2022, Tet is on February 1st, Year of the Tiger (Coming)

In 2023, Tet is on January 22nd, Year of the Cat

In 2024, Tet is on February 10th, Year of the Dragon

The actual holiday will last 1 day before and about 3-5 days after the day mentioned above. The period before Tet is normally the most busy time for holiday shopping and preparation.

If you plan to visit Vietnam during the Tet Holiday, it is strongly advised that you apply for a visa as soon as possible as the embassy offices may close during the holiday time above.

Tet is the occasion for Vietnamese to express their respect and remembrance for their ancestors as well as welcoming the New Year with their beloved family members. Moreover, in the past, Tet was essential as it provided one of few long breaks during the agricultural year, which was held between the harvesting of the crops and the sowing of the next ones. To make it easier, one can imagine Tet as a combination of Christmas and New Year: every family will get together to have big meals, decorate Tet trees and eat Tet food but to welcome the new year instead of a religious cause.

Watch our latest video: My heart can feel Tet for the most vivid image from Tet in Vietnam.

Since Tet occupies an important role in Vietnamese’s religious beliefs, Vietnamese will begin their preparations well in advance of the upcoming New Year. In an effort to get rid of the bad luck of the old year, people will spend a few days cleaning their homes, polishing every utensil, or even repaint and decorate the house with kumquat tree, branches of peach blossom, and many other colorful flowers. The ancestral altar is especially taken care of, with careful decoration of five kinds of fruits and votive papers, along with many religious rituals. Everybody, especially children, buy new clothes and shoes to wear on the first days of New Year. People also try to pay all their pending debts and resolve all the arguments among colleagues, friends or members of family.

Like other Asian countries, Vietnamese believe that the color of red and yellow will bring good fortune, which may explain why these colors can be seen everywhere in Lunar New Year. People consider what they do on the dawn of Tet will determine their fate for the whole year, hence people always smile and behave as nice as they can in the hope for a better year. Besides, gifts are exchanged between family members and friends and relatives, while children receive lucky money kept in red envelope.

No matter where Tet is celebrated, it must be clarified from the beginning that Tet is not a day, but several days of celebration.

The general process is as follow (all dates quoted in lunar calendar):

Ông Công, Ông Táo Day (Kitchen God day) – December 23rd

Wrapping Chung cake – December 26-28th

Family reunion and Tất niên – December 30th

Giao thừa – New Year’s Eve: including praying sessions to God and Ancestors, Xông đất (First visit to a family in the new year).

First three days of the new year: visit paternal side on the first day, maternal side on the second day and teachers on the third day.

Visit relatives, friends and neighbours: can take place from January 3rd – 5th

Hóa vàng – burn the offerings near Tet’s end for ancestors: January 4th

Reopen business: usually owners pick a good date that matches their age.

Tết Nguyên Tiêu: January 15th

The following food is often consumed during Tet; some are particular to Tet and often associated with the grand celebration:

Banh Chung/ Banh Tet

Pickled onions

Boiled chicken

Mung bean pudding

Vietnamese sausage – giò chả

Xôi Gấc – Red Sticky Rice

Roasted nuts and seeds

Do’s and don’ts during Tet holidays

Tet is the special time of the year in which people believe the positive or negative energies in those days may linger the whole year. There some important do’s and don’ts on Tet that you should know:

• Avoid entering anybody’s house on the first day of Lunar New Year without an invitation as it is the first person stepping in the door who set the mood for the entire year. Vietnamese people also believe the zodiac animal of the first foot of the new year is associated with also determines the outcomes of the next year.

• Do not ask for money on Tet as it is a premonition of an economic exhaustion year.

• Avoid debating unhealthy topics on Tet, which is believed to shoo the luck and happiness away.

• Do not sweep the house on the very first day of the lunar year as it means sweeping all the fortune of the owners.

• Squids, ducks, etc. are considered to bring bad luck so their meat is not favorable dish for Tet.

• Avoid working on the 5th of the New Year as it is not a good day for departures since it is considered to be the anniversary of the death. It is also advisable not to start working on that day.

• Avoid hurting or killing.

