Home » Vietnam appears in the top 5 leading destinations in Asia for Lunar New Year
LifeTravel

Vietnam appears in the top 5 leading destinations in Asia for Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year holiday is an auspicious time for many cultures, and Vietnam is one of the top five destinations for tourists who want to experience the festivities. Along with Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Vietnam offers a unique blend of traditions, vibrant decorations, delicious food, and cultural activities that attract visitors from all over the world.

by Linh Vu

Vietnam is one of the top five destinations for travelers in the Asia Pacific region during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, according to Agoda data released this week. Asian tourists are attracted to Vietnam due to its beautiful landscapes, diverse culture, and famous cuisine. The other top destinations in the region are Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Korean tourists currently outnumber Chinese, Singaporean, Hong Kong, and Japanese tourists in terms of the number of international visitors to Vietnam during the Lunar New Year, which is one of the largest holidays in the region. This indicates a vibrant Tet season for Vietnam’s tourism industry. Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Hanoi, and Phu Quoc are the top domestic destinations that international visitors prefer during Tet.

Vietnamese tourists are also excited about the upcoming Tet holiday. This year, Da Lat has proven to be the top domestic destination, with hill resorts attracting the most Vietnamese tourists, surpassing famous coastal cities like Nha Trang (ranked second), Da Nang (ranked third), and Phan Thiet (ranked fifth). Ho Chi Minh City is also among the top 5 and ranks fourth in terms of booking traffic during this holiday.

Apart from domestic tourism, more and more Vietnamese tourists are choosing to travel abroad during Tet. This year’s data shows that many Vietnamese tourists prefer to travel to big cities, with Bangkok leading the list, followed by Singapore, Seoul, Bali, and Tokyo among the top five destinations this Tet.

Director of Agoda Vietnam, Mr. Vu Ngoc Lam, shared, “Tet is a moment of new things and togetherness, and we see that this is reflected in the travel choices of our customers using Agoda. The diverse selection of favorite destinations presents a rich picture of the experiences travelers seek during the festive season.”

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

The most beautiful places to take photos wearing...

Hue opens for free to visit and organizes...

Hanoians eagerly to take photos at the dreamy...

8 more trains to serve passengers during Lunar...

Hanoi displays fireworks at 31 locations on Lunar...

Hanoi to organize 83 flower markets to serve...