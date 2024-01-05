8 more trains to serve passengers during Lunar New Year 2024

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has announced that to meet the increased demand, they will be running 8 more trains during the 2024 Lunar New Year to serve passengers. Many of these trains will connect to the Central region which has high demand.

These 8 trains will depart from Saigon – Hanoi station and vice versa, from Quy Nhon, Quang Ngai to Saigon. The railway industry has also added more train cars to increase the number of passengers served. They have added more than 4,000 seats in total.

The railway industry will be running additional trains during the Lunar New Year. Specifically, Train SE32 will run from Saigon to Hanoi on January 24 and 25; Train SE11 will run from Hanoi to Saigon on January 26 and 27; Train SE25 from Quang Ngai and Train SE29 from Quy Nhon will return to Saigon on February 20 and 21.

Previously, the railway industry added the first phase of 3,000 train tickets during the peak days of Tet to serve people, bringing the total number of train tickets to now 7,000. This year’s Tet holiday, the railway industry will provide more than 200,000 seats, with nearly 400 trains. The highest ticket price on the occasion is more than 2,950,000 VND/sleeper ticket for the longest route (Saigon – Hanoi).

After more than 2 months of being on sale, the total number of tickets sold is over 152,000 tickets. Tickets are still available for the period before and after Lunar New Year. In the pre-Tet period, there are still tickets available from December 22 and before and on December 29 and 30; Peak season December 23 – 28 has few tickets left. In the period after the Lunar New Year, there are only a few tickets available during the peak period from January 6 to 8, while the remaining train tickets are still many.

To ensure the rights of passengers in buying train tickets, the railway industry recommends that customers do not buy tickets through “black market” intermediaries, impersonating railway employees, and only buy tickets through the website of the railway industry, buy directly at ticket offices of stations or ticket agents of Vietnam Railways, purchasing through electronic applications, ticket sales switchboard to avoid buying fake tickets, tickets with incorrect information, tickets with altered ticket price and travel date (not valid for travel).

@vtv.vn