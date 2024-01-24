Hue opens for free to visit and organizes many activities to celebrate Lunar New Year

During the Lunar New Year of Dragon 2024, Hue will be hosting a variety of exciting activities. One of them is the Tết pole planting ceremony on February 2, followed by the Imperial Palace Festival from February 3-4 at Hue Citadel.

To celebrate the occasion, the Hue Monuments Conservation Center will be open for free for three days, inviting people and tourists to visit the relic sites and participate in many fun Spring activities. The program is organized by the Hue City Party Committee’s Mass Mobilization Committee from February 1 to February 5.

In addition to these activities, residents and tourists can enjoy other events such as the Nguyen Tieu Poetry Night, Hoang Mai Festival, and the art performance program at the Provincial Cultural and Cinema Center’s lobby. They can also visit the Huyen Tran Temple festival, enjoy the Spring Flower Festival, and walk on the street on both banks of the Huong River.

The districts and towns in Thua Thien Hue will also have many activities to attract people and tourists to celebrate Spring. For instance, Thu Le village in Quang Dien district will hold a traditional wrestling festival on February 15 (January 6 on Lunar Calendar), and Sinh village will host a traditional wrestling festival on February 19 (January 10 on Lunar Calendar).

Thua Thien Hue province is planning to organize three high-altitude fireworks displays to welcome the new year, which will be funded by socialized funding. The displays will consist of 1,000 shots in Hue City, 500 shots in Quang Dien District, and 500 shots in Phu Vang District. The Military Command of Thua Thien Hue province will undertake the preparation work.

Moreover, the Hue Monuments Conservation Center will organize a low-level fireworks display above the Flag Pole at 10:00 p.m. on February 9 to welcome the new year of Giap Thin. This display will also be funded by socialized funds.

Finally, the People’s Committee of Huong Thuy town will organize a low-level fireworks display at Thanh Toan Tile Bridge in the art program to welcome the new year of Dragon from 0:00 – 0:10 on February 10, which will also be funded through socialized funding.