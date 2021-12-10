Another Vietnamese students died after getting Pfizer vaccine

A high school student of Quang Tri province has died after receiving a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot, becoming the fifth child victim of vaccinations in Vietnam.

N.T.N.N, 17, was inoculated at a vaccination site in Trieu Phong district on December 2, said Vo Thanh Tam, director of the Trieu Phong District Medical Centre.

During the earlier screening process, N. said that she was allergic to antibiotics, but her family encouraged her to be vaccinated.

25 minutes after the injection, the female student showed signs of shock, anaphylaxis, and low blood pressure.

She was given anti-anaphylaxis and then transferred to Quang Tri Provincial General Hospital for emergency treatment. On the way, she suffered from cardiac arrest and breathing difficulty.

During the treatment, she had endured blood clotting disorders. The hospital called on medical staff and people to donate blood, but unfortunately the girl died on December 9.

This is the fifth child victim of COVID-19 vaccinations in Vietnam. The four other victims were in Bac Giang, Hanoi, Binh Phuoc and Son La.

Vietnam is currently carrying out a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 12 – 17. The Ministry of Health has already approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but only the Pfizer vaccine is available for the campaign.

Source: Dantri

