Vietnam prepared Covid-19 vaccinations for children from 5

Vietnam is seeking more Covid-19 vaccine sources to inoculate local children aged between 5 and 11.
According to Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen, to date, 97 percent of people aged from 18 in the country have been given a first Covid-19 vaccine shot, with the rate for the second shot at 70 percent. To date, roughly five million children aged from 12 to 17 have been provided with the first Covid-19 vaccine jab.
Tuyen added that Vietnam had targeted to finish the second shot for people from 18 years old by the end of this year. The country has started giving a third shot to adults and this is scheduled to be completed by mid-2022.
The deputy minister noted that the nation is negotiating with Covid-19 vaccine producers and suppliers for contracts to benefit children from 5-11 years old.
He said the recent higher rate of Covid-19 deaths was primarily focused on the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.
At present, Covid-19 patients who display none or just mild symptoms are allowed to stay at home for treatment, while those with worsened symptoms are sent to hospital.
Source: DTinews.