Germany donates more than four million Pfizer vaccine doses to Vietnam

Germany sends largest-ever Pfizer vaccine donation to Vietnam through the COVAX Facility and the vaccine was shipped to Vietnam late last year and early this year, the German Embassy in Vietnam posted on its Facebook page on January 25.

This is the largest-ever German donation of vaccine doses to Vietnam to date, raising the total number of doses supplied by Germany to Vietnam to over 10 million.

German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner told reporter that, with this new delivery, Germany would continue its ongoing support to Vietnam in fighting and overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic. The high number of new infections and the Omicron variant spreading rapidly showed that the pandemic was far from being defeated.

Germany would continue to show solidarity with Vietnam in 2022 in the fight against the pandemic, he added.

To date, Vietnam has received more than 51 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines via the COVAX Facility.

Rana Flowers, UNICEF representative in Vietnam, said the vaccine donation of the German Government would help Vietnam provide Covid vaccines to all residents, including for the booster shot.

On January 25, Vietnam confirmed 15,743 fresh Covid cases, with 44 of them imported and 15,699 locally infected in 61 cities and provinces.

The country has detected 163 Omicron-variant cases in Hanoi, Quang Nam, HCMC, Hai Duong, Haiphong, Thanh Hoa, Danang, Khanh Hoa, Long An, Quang Ninh, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Kien Giang and Binh Duong.

Since the fourth wave of the coronavirus began in late April, the country has confirmed over 2.1 million domestic infections, with more than 1.9 million Covid patients having recovered from the disease.

