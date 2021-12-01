Another young victim of COVID-19 vaccinations for teenager in Vietnam

The southern province of Binh Phuoc has established a team of health experts to examine the cause of the passing of a 12-year-old boy after he was given a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The boy suffered from abnormal symptoms after receiving the vaccine shot on November 29, confirmed a representative of the Binh Phuoc provincial Department of Health.

He was transferred to a military hospital in Binh Phuoc and then a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for emergency treatment. However, he died on November 30 morning.

Professionals are expected to meet on December 1 to look into the case, said the provincial health official.

Binh Phuoc is carrying out a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 12 to 15, using the Pfizer vaccine. It aims to inoculate 66,900 people in this age group.

This is the third young victim of COVID-19 vaccinations in Vietnam.

The past week saw two other students die in Hanoi capital and neighbouring Bac Giang province following Pfizer vaccination.

Experts from the Ministry of Health said on November 30 that the two deaths were not related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both victims suffered from anaphylaxis, an acute and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction after vaccination.

Source: TVOV

