Vietnamese Pho goes global

The 2023 Vietnam Pho Festival is set to grace Keyaki Namiki, Tokyo, Japan, from October 7th to 8th, unveiling a delectable journey into Vietnamese culinary culture for an international audience.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on September 28th in Ho Chi Minh City, with representatives from the Youth Newspaper, the Saigontourist Group, and the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Association.

This event, marking the seventh rendition of the ‘Day of Pho’ (celebrated on December 12th), an initiative championed and annually organized by Tuoi Tre, carries a mission to champion Vietnamese cuisine, with a spotlight on the iconic Pho—a savory Vietnamese soup comprising broth, rice noodles, herbs, and typically beef or chicken.

A diverse array of Pho brands from across Vietnam, including Pho Dau, Pho Hai Thien, Pho Phu Gia, Pho ‘S, Pho Sen SASCO, Pho Ta – Binh Tay Food, and Pho Thin Bo Ho, will be showcased. Additionally, Pho offerings from renowned five-star hotels such as Majestic Saigon Hotel, Grand Saigon Hotel, and Thu Duc Golf Club will tantalize taste buds.

Within the festival’s framework, an exciting lineup of promotional activities is planned, including a captivating talk show titled “Love for Vietnam Pho,” a Pho cooking competition tailored for Japanese participants, an exhibition, and a captivating video screening that delves into the history of this beloved dish.

Culinary virtuoso Matsuo Tomoyuki, Chairman of the Japan – Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association and the Festival’s Ambassador, will grace the occasion. Furthermore, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade will orchestrate investment and trade promotion activities, offering a platform to showcase the products of enterprises in the food industry.

Le The Chu, Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper and co-head of the Steering Committee for the Vietnam Pho Festival 2023, emphasized their ongoing commitment to promoting the rich tapestry of Vietnamese culture and cuisine.

The festival is poised to showcase Vietnam’s distinctive cultural and culinary heritage to Japanese friends, thereby bolstering Vietnam’s economic and tourism prospects, particularly for Ho Chi Minh City, as stated by Tru, one of the organizers.

Pham Huy Binh, Chairman of the Board of Members of Saigontourist Group and co-head of the Steering Committee, expressed their determination to fulfill their promise of projecting Vietnamese culture and cuisine onto the global stage, with this being the first of its kind in East Asia. Their hope is to create a compelling attraction that lures more Japanese tourists to Vietnam.

Masuo Ono, the Japanese Consul General in HCM City, underlined that the festival serves as a practical means to foster cultural exchanges and economic ties between the two nations.

With approximately 40 booths on display, the 2023 Vietnam Pho Festival anticipates serving a hungry audience of around 50,000 visitors, promising a flavorful experience that transcends borders.