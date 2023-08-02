Blackpink enjoys a delightful meal at Michelin-recommended restaurants, relishing both pho and bread.

The Blackpink members praised the Vietnamese pho and bread as “delicious” after enjoying these dishes at a restaurant in their hotel in Hanoi.

During their second concert in Hanoi, in addition to captivating the fans with their joint and solo performances, Blackpink excited the audience with various interactions, expressing their affection for the people and the country of Vietnam during their first tour there.

They continuously cheered, “I love Vietnam, I love Hanoi,” and suggested the dancers strike poses for photos while singing “Boombayah.” Rosé commented that Vietnamese cuisine is “very delicious,” and when eating pho, she savored every drop of the broth.

According to VnExpress, a source familiar with Blackpink’s schedule said that the group had a meal at Backstage restaurant – once on the Michelin Selected list (Michelin suggested), located inside the Capella Hanoi hotel, where the group stayed for two nights. .

This restaurant offers three options for pho: beef noodle soup, chicken noodle soup, and vegetarian pho, with each bowl priced at 280,000 VND. The beef noodle soup comes with brisket beef, beef shank and chuck crest beef. As for the bread, it costs 260,000 VND per piece and is filled with grilled pork shoulder, chicken liver pate, pork ears, sambal chili sauce, pickles, cucumber, coriander, and crispy pork ears.

The pho dishes at the restaurant are made according to the recipe of artisan Anh Tuyet – one of the famous culinary artists who hosted top chef Anthony Bourdain and who also cooked the banquet at the 2017 APEC Summit.