The international media is impressed by the beautiful Vietnamese scenery and cuisine.

According to the well-known travel magazine Travel + Leisure, in addition to beautiful natural landscapes, historical relics, and valuable culture, Vietnam also has unique, attractive, and delicious cuisine.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism claims that the international media holds tourism in Vietnam in high regard.

Travel & Leisure has rated Vietnam the leading culinary destination in Asia in their 2023 travel itinerary. According to this publication, Vietnam offers distinctive, appealing, and delicious cuisine in addition to gorgeous natural landscapes, historical relics, and valuable culture.

Visitors may sample a variety of excellent, interesting, and appealing cuisines that are unique to each location and region. The journal highlighted traditional Vietnamese delicacies such as pho, banh mi, banh cuon, coffee, etc., and advised travelers to visit several well-known tourist spots, such as Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Furthermore, Australia’s Traveler food site has named Vietnamese pho as one of the top meals in the globe; Vietnam’s banh cuon is one of the ten most appealing foods to try in 2023.

The Travel off Path named Ho Chi Minh City as Asia’s top trending destination in 2023, demonstrating how well-liked Vietnam’s locations are. The Travel claimed that Son Doong Cave in Quang Binh Province is one of the world’s ten most magnificent caves. Con Dao in Ba Ria-Vung Tau will be the major marine and island tourism destination in 2023 (Conde Nast Traveler). In 2023, Hoi An city (Quang Nam) will be one of the top 25 most beautiful cities in the world (Travel and Leisure). The New York Times and Traveller named Ha Giang as one of 52 excellent tourism spots for 2023. Vietnam is one of the top ten budget honeymoon locations in 2023, according to the Lonely Planet.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the number of domestic tourists in January was anticipated to be 13 million, the largest ever, with around 4.5 million guests staying.

The Lunar New Year holiday falls in January this year, offering excellent conditions for domestic tourism to flourish. The six-day Tet holiday drew 9 million domestic tourists nationwide, a 47.5% increase over the previous year’s Lunar New Year. Two million guests are staying, with an average occupancy of 40-45%. Total tourist revenue in January 2023 was predicted to be VND 46,000 billion, a 31% increase over the same month in 2022 and an 81% increase over the same period in 2019.

However, the international tourist market still has a modest increase. In this regard, Korea remains the leading market exporting visitors to Vietnam (259,000 arrivals), followed by the United States (78,000 arrivals).

Among the top 10 markets that bring tourists to Vietnam, Northeast Asia has three: Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

The Chinese market reached 15,800 arrivals, a 96% decrease over the same period in 2019. This country reopened to international tourism on the 8th of January, this year, and group tours to 20 nations begin on the 6th of February. Vietnam, on the other hand, is not on this list.

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the number of international tourists worldwide in 2022 will exceed 900 million, a 63% increase over 2019, the time before the epidemic. However, regional recovery was unequal, with Europe and the Middle East recovering the fastest.

The organization anticipates that international tourism would rebound more quickly, reaching 80-95% of pre-epidemic levels by 2023. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, will actively contribute to the recovery process. The resumption of international travel, particularly in the world’s largest outbound market, China, is critical for fostering regional and global tourism recovery.