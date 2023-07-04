Home » The Ancient Capital of Hue: The emergence of private museums
The Ancient Capital of Hue: The emergence of private museums

Private museums arose, forming a new mindset of presenting, collecting, interpreting, and promoting art, therefore diversifying exhibition space and attracting visitors.

by Linh Vu
Exhibition space in the garden with many ancient statues and artifacts at the Cecile Le Pham Museum of Fine Arts. Photo: VGP/Minh An

The trend of diversified development of private museums in addition to governmental museums is rising in many communities.

The museum city idea is helping to promote tourism in Thua Thien Hue province. The present private museums, in particular, have established a fresh place for the ancient capital.

Bảo tàng tư nhân - Không gian mới lạ cho vùng đất Cố đô Huế - Ảnh 1.

General Nguyen Chi Thanh Museum. Photo: Discover Hue

Nguyen Chi Thanh Museum is a non-public museum that was put into operation in June 2022, displaying and introducing more than 300 photos, 220 artifacts, more than 150 paper documents, and 23 bronze statues associated with an important milestone in General Nguyen Chi Thanh’s revolutionary activities.

To attract tourists and visitors, the museum has partnered with travel companies, schools, and military units. The museum had almost 8,000 local and foreign visitors after one year of operation.

Bảo tàng tư nhân - Không gian mới lạ cho vùng đất Cố đô Huế - Ảnh 3.

Le Ba Dang Museum (Le Ba Dang memorial space). Photo: Facebook Lebadang Memory Space

Thua Thien Hue features 5 private museums in addition to 5 public museums. The establishment of private museums has created a new mindset in terms of display, collecting, interpretation, promotion, and service organization, contributing to the diversification of exhibition space and attracting visitors.

The potential of the non-public museum in Hue is quite large; there are more than 20 private collectors in the province that store thousands of rare and priceless items made of various materials.

Thua Thien Hue strives to be a typical museum city in Vietnam, with a public system and a private museum.

@vtv.vn

