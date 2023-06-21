6 free tourist attractions in Hue

The province of Thua Thien-Hue is blessed with a variety of terrain. Additionally, architectural creations from the Nguyen Dynasty through the French colonial period still exist in this region.

In addition to well-known locations like the Imperial Citadel of Hue and the kings’ mausoleums, Hue City features plenty of other tourist destinations that are available for free visits, photography ops, and check-ins.

Thien Mu Pagoda

A historic temple called Thien Mu Pagoda can be found on Ha Khe Hill, close to the Huong River. This place is about 5 km west of the city center. This temple was established in 1601 by Lord Nguyen Hoang.

Visitors can use a car or a motorcycle to arrive at Thien Mu Pagoda. After the tour, be sure to try the 10,000 VND ginger tofu dish that is available around the temple.

Visitors can make use of several additional activities in addition to sightseeing and check-in, such as boat trips or SUP rowing. Boat excursions will cost between 50,000 and 100,000 VND per person, whilst renting a SUP boat would cost between 50,000 and 80,000 VND for 30 minutes.

Hue National School

Hue National School is a famous school in Hue City, that still has teaching activities. Established in 1896, this school is the third oldest high school in Vietnam.

The school’s architecture is inspired by the French style of the early 20th century. The school buildings have wide eaves and glass windows. The first impression of many tourists when visiting is the dark red paint, with Asian influences. There are a lot of lush, airy trees on campus.

Visitors to Hue National School should take a few things to attention. Since the school is still in operation, it is only open in the afternoons during the week and all day on Sundays. In keeping with the instructional setting, visitors must likewise dress appropriately.

Thuy Tien Lake Park

On Thien An Hill in Huong Thuy town, around 10 miles from the center, is where you’ll find Thuy Tien Lake Park. When the park was finished in 2000, there were numerous attractions, including an aquarium and a water music area.

The park had to close because of poor commercial performance. The Huffington Post (USA) published an article on this location in 2016. Since then, more visitors—particularly international visitors—have become aware of the park.

The park is now being renovated to serve as a community attraction. Due to the park’s abundance of trees, visitors should carry bug repellent. Visitors should take caution when going around the grounds because many parts still need to be restored. Finally, because there are no shops nearby for tourists, you should bring extra drinks and food.

Thuy Xuan incense village

Visitors should pay attention to the ancient incense and agarwood buds artisan villages in Hue city. The most well-known of these incense craft villages is Thuy Xuan.

Around 7 miles from the city, on Huyen Tran Cong Chua Street, next to the Tu Duc tomb, is where you’ll find the artisan village. The craftsmen’s introduction claims that the incense village in Phu Xuan has existed for more than 700 years.

The community used to frequently give incense to the court and mandarins. In addition to being available at markets today, travelers may also purchase incense and agarwood buds straight from Thuy Xuan village.

Truong Tien Bridge

One of Hue City’s two main bridges is the Truong Tien Bridge. The Gothic-style bridge has six spans that are arranged in the form of a comb. Every year, May through July is the best period to take photos at the bridge.

Every hour of the day reveals a distinct beauty on the Truong Tien Bridge. When lighted by a multicolored LED system in the afternoon, the bridge takes on a contemporary beauty as opposed to the lyrical and vintage appearance it had in the morning.

At the piers at the base of the bridge, visitors can purchase tickets to board the boat and hear Hue music. Visitors can also go an additional 100 meters to explore and photograph the neighboring ironwood bridge.

Ru Cha Forest

When visiting Hue City, many people choose to visit Ru Cha as an eco-tourist attraction. Ru Cha forest is situated in Tam Giang Lagoon, a large lagoon in Vietnam that makes up around 11% of the nation’s coastline lagoon area, about 15 kilometers from the city center.

The forest’s rich ecosystem may be explored through boat tours available to visitors. Ru Cha Forest has recently received investment to build an observatory. Visitors will be in awe of the enormous, pristine mangrove forest as they stand up and gaze downward.

