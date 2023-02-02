Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series are available for preorder right now

Should you get the Ultra and enjoy the new 200-megapixel camera or stick with a smaller handset? We have recommendations.

SAMSUNG HAS THREE new flagship smartphones to mark 2023—the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. They’re available for preorder right now and officially go on sale starting February 17. But should you upgrade? If you need a new phone, which Galaxy S23 model is best for you? We break down what’s different between each model, what’s new, and which one is right for you. We’ve also featured a few of the best Galaxy S23 promotions from Samsung and mobile carriers so you can get the most out of your purchase.

The New Tech in All 3 Phones

The Galaxy S23 series have a similar design philosophy throughout all three devices, though the Ultra stands out for its squared edges. They all have the same bright AMOLED screens, feature 120-Hz screen refresh rates, and have the basics like wireless charging, robust 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support, in-display fingerprint sensors, and IP68 water resistance. They’re made of aluminum, and the glass protecting the screen and the rear is Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2. You can get them all in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, and you’ll find Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red color options if you buy them directly at Samsung.com.

These phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip with 8 GB of RAM—not just in the US, but globally. The “for Galaxy” moniker indicates that the chips have a slightly higher clock speed than the base Snapdragon chips, so they’re a bit faster, and there are additional optimizations to make them more efficient. The lineup also features a redesigned cooling chamber that’s two times larger, which should keep the phone cooler when gaming for extended sessions. Camera-wise, all three models share the same 12-megapixel ultrawide, a similar 3X optical telephoto camera, and a new 12-megapixel selfie cam.

All three S23 phones will receive five years of security updates and four Android OS upgrades (they launch with Android 13), which is the best software policy you’ll find with Android phones. That’s just about where the similarities end. Here’s how they’re all different.

Samsung Galaxy S23 ($800)

The Galaxy S23 is the smallest of the lineup with its 6.1-inch screen, so if you’re after a phone you can comfortably use in one hand, this one’s the way to go. It’s also the cheapest, though by no means is it “cheap.” It’s the only S23 model that starts with 128 GB of internal storage—the other two now start at 256 GB—but Samsung has upped the battery capacity by 200 mAh over the Galaxy S22 to 3,900 mAh. This phone is the only one in the group that’s limited to 25-watt charging speeds, so it’s not as fast at recharging when you plug it in. (Remember, there’s no more charging adapter in the box, so you’ll have to supply one yourself.) The big change is the primary camera, which uses a new 50-megapixel sensor for improved dynamic color range.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ ($1,000)

The S23+ is the awkward middle child that’s not as feature-filled as the Ultra, but not as distinctive from the standard S23 to warrant a $200 bump in price. Still, this phone is larger at 6.6 inches and has a bigger 4,700-mAh battery capacity than its predecessor. The internal storage starts at 256 GB, which is important since Samsung stopped including microSD card slots in its high-end phones in 2021. Since the S23+ has the same exact camera setup as the S23, the only main difference is charging speed—it supports 45-watt charging (charger not included) so it will juice up a little faster than the S23. In our prior experience, the charging speed isn’t drastically different, so this really shouldn’t factor into your decision. Get it if you want more battery or a slightly bigger screen.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra With S Pen ($1,200)

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the crème de la crème of Samsung’s lineup. It retains the same great 10X optical zoom camera as its predecessor that lets you take sharp photos of subjects far away. It also has a 3X optical zoom, and who doesn’t love options? If you’re an S Pen fan, this is the only Samsung phone with a built-in stylus that’s accessible from the bottom edge of the device. It’s the largest phone of the trio at 6.8 inches (and the heaviest), and while it has an adaptive refresh rate like the other two, it can shift between 1 and 120 Hz when needed, meaning it’s a little more battery efficient. It has a 5,000-mAh battery, and Samsung says it will last 20 percent longer than last year’s S22 Ultra despite having the same capacity.

Like the S23+, it features 45-watt charging and the base model comes with 256 GB of internal storage, but the big change here is the primary 200-megapixel camera. It’s the highest megapixel count we’ve ever seen on a Samsung phone, and it should mean higher-resolution photos, more details, and potentially brighter low-light images.

There are other great phones: If you’re alarmed at these prices, well, you should be. Phones are unnecessarily expensive these days. You absolutely don’t need to spend anywhere near $800 to get a great smartphone. Check out our Best Android Phones and Best Cheap Phones guides for additional recommendations at stomachable prices.

Should you upgrade? If you have the Galaxy S22 or S21 series, there’s no reason to upgrade. The phones are quite similar, so unless you’re having issues with your phone and you can’t get it fixed, save your cash and wait another year or two. Anyone with an older Samsung phone should feel welcome to upgrade, just know that these are not your only options. You can wait a few weeks to grab a Galaxy S22 at a killer price (ideally for around $600) or go for a cheaper phone. Samsung phones also routinely go on sale, so it might be worth waiting for the next big holiday event to see how low prices drop.

Where to Buy the Galaxy S23 Series Unlocked

We recommend unlocked smartphones over buying a phone directly from a wireless carrier. Why? Carriers sell locked phones, meaning if you suddenly want to switch from AT&T to Verizon, you’ll have to jump through hoops to unlock the device and access it on the new network (there are also certain restrictions on how long you’ll need to be on a plan before you can unlock a device). You can easily use unlocked phones in other countries without having to pay exorbitant prices for international data, and unlocked phones are less likely to include bloatware apps. They’ll also receive software updates faster.

Make sure you take advantage of the preorder bonus. For a few years now, Samsung has been offering a special bonus that gets you a higher storage version of the phone when you preorder the device. That means you can get the 256-GB version of the Galaxy S23 for the same price as the 128-GB model, or the 512-GB S23 Ultra for the same price as the 256 GB. If storage space is important to you, it’s worth trying to snag it. It’s available at most carriers and retailers, and we’ve indicated as such below. Here’s where to buy the Galaxy S23 range unlocked.

Get the Galaxy S23 Range From Samsung.com (Unlocked): Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra when you buy directly from the company’s website, and you’re also able to choose from more online-exclusive colors in case the Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender don’t strike your fancy. Anyone who preorders will also get an additional $100 in Samsung store credit, meaning you can spend that on accessories to kit out your phone.

Get the Galaxy S23 Range From Amazon (Unlocked): Amazon is offering the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra for the same prices as Samsung, and you can choose the 256-GB model for the S23 and the 512-GB model for the S23+ and S23 Ultra without paying anything extra.

Get the Galaxy S23 Range From Best Buy (Unlocked): Best Buy has the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra for the same prices and is also offering a free storage upgrade. The retailer is also throwing in up to a $100 Best Buy gift card as a cherry on top.

