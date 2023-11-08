Samsung Galaxy S24 will launch on January 17, 2024

Samsung is getting ready to launch the new Galaxy S24 series, and they’ve already started preparing for it. According to a report, the Galaxy S23 FE will be released in Korea on December 1, 2023, priced at 800,000 won (around 600 USD).

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S23 FE as an affordable option in Korea due to economic challenges and a slow market, despite the popularity of high-end phones. It’s been three years since the Galaxy S Fan Edition phone was introduced in Korea.

Samsung Galaxy S24 with innovative AI capabilities

The report mentions that the Galaxy S24 series will be called an “AI Phone” because of its Generative AI capabilities, similar to ChatGPT and Dall-E. The product line will include three models: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung has announced the Exynos 2400 processor, which will have faster GPU and NPU performance.

The Galaxy S24 will have on-device AI processing capabilities that will support text-to-image conversion and other features. Additionally, the report mentions a titanium frame for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Samsung considers the Galaxy S24 series important during these challenging times. The report also highlights Samsung’s financial results for the third quarter of 2023, showing a decrease in consolidated revenue compared to the same period last year but an increase in quarterly revenue. The company achieved operating profit, mainly due to strong sales of its flagship mobile phone models and demand for displays, along with some improvements in the Device Solutions Division.