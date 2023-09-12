Samsung helps the Central region build smart factories

Samsung Vietnam Company and the Department of Industry and Trade of Da Nang recently signed a memorandum of cooperation on September 12 to establish a smart factory development project for businesses in Da Nang and the Central region of Vietnam.

This project has already been successfully implemented in the Northern and Southern regions and will now be expanded to the Central region, starting with Da Nang.

The aim of this project is to enhance the capabilities of Vietnamese businesses by providing consultation on setting up smart factories and developing high-quality human resources, which will help them meet domestic demand and improve their competitiveness in the global value chain.

A 12-week consulting program, consisting of theoretical training and direct consultation, is being offered to businesses interested in setting up a smart factory. Korean experts will evaluate and advise businesses during this time to improve their processes and lay the foundation for a smart factory.

The program’s expansion to Da Nang and Central provinces reflects Samsung Vietnam’s commitment to supporting smart factory construction projects. Prior to this, the project was implemented in five provinces and cities in the North and four provinces and cities in the South. It provided training for 87 smart factory experts and consulting for 38 businesses nationwide.

The project aims to support the development of smart factories in 50 enterprises and train 100 Vietnamese experts in smart factory consulting.

@tuoitre.vn