Long An: Foreign customers come in to exchange currency, then snatch the money and flee

On October 31st at noon, Mr. Nguyen Quang Vinh, a 43-year-old resident of Hoa Khanh Dong commune in Duc Hoa district, Long An, reported an incident involving two foreign customers who came to his beer dealership to exchange US dollars for Vietnamese currency.

One of the customers walked up to the counter with a $100 bill and requested to exchange it for Vietnamese currency. The female accountant in charge of the transaction immediately pulled out several stacks of money to facilitate the exchange. While the customer was counting the money and speaking in a foreign language, he quickly snatched one of the stacks and ran away. The other customer quickly followed suit, and they both drove off in their 7-seat car.

After the incident, Mr. Vinh and his staff found a wallet containing a 100 USD bill, many 1 USD bills, and foreign currency of different denominations that the customer had dropped while running away.

The amount of money lost in the incident was approximately 3 million VND, and the two notes exchanged were not promptly retrieved. However, the foreign customer dropped an amount of money worth twice as much as the loss, so there was no loss of capital for the store.

Mr. Vinh and his staff reported the incident to the police to raise awareness and caution people about dealing with foreign customers.

