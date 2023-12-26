Vietnam’s largest furniture trade show you shouldn’t miss

HAWA Expo 2024, slated for March 6-9, is not just Vietnam’s largest furniture expo, but a global spectacle with over 700 exhibitors, showcasing the strength and diversity of Vietnam’s furniture manufacturing industry.

Next year, the Vietnamese fair HAWA Expo, is definitely positioning itself as the must-attending exhibition to discover and engage discussion with the best manufacturers and brands of Vietnam’s burgeoning furniture industry. Set to take place from March 6-9, this expo isn’t just a gathering; it’s a celebration of creativity and craftsmanship that places Vietnam on the global stage.

A closer look at the expo’s core

2024 will definitely stays as a defining year as the organization is bringing the best products and players in the industry so international visitors can master their business trip to Vietnam :

Product diversity: Over 90% of products made in Vietnam, a testament to the country’s manufacturing excellence, from traditional handicrafts to contemporary furniture pieces.

Conceptual Halls: two main locations will be set up : Create and Connect. ‘Create’ hall showcases the cutting-edge designs and ‘Connect’ focuses on building global partnerships. Together, these halls embody the essence of Vietnamese furniture – innovative, traditional, and globally connected.

Sustainability: In line with global trends, the Expo places a strong emphasis on sustainable practices, showcasing eco-friendly materials and responsible production methods. This commitment reflects a forward-thinking approach, aligning with global environmental standards.

Why should you attend HAWA Expo 2024 ?

The HAWA Expo 2024 stands as a beacon for the furniture industry, highlighting Vietnam’s strengths and potential.

Manufacturing furniture in Vietnam actually offers several advantages:

Cost-effectiveness: Lower labor and production costs compared to many other countries; Skilled workforce: A large, skilled workforce adept in both traditional and modern furniture making techniques; Quality raw materials: Access to high-quality, diverse raw materials, especially wood; China+1 strategy: Often tagged as the Asian Tiger, Vietnam is getting more and more market shares in the production of many product categories; Flexible Production: Capacity for both mass production and customized, artisanal furniture;

Why would you miss the chance to gain deep insights, meet industry experts, and connect with a diverse range of potential manufacturers who can support your manufacturing journey in Vietnam? All of this can be found in one event : HAWA Expo 2024.

Networking and benefits

Beyond exhibitions: With roadshows, buyer gala nights, and an extensive international marketing campaign, the Expo is more than a showcase; it’s networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with industry leaders and share ideas.

International awareness: The Expo’s international reach is a testament to Vietnam’s growing influence in the global furniture market. Participants from over 200 countries will gather, making it a truly international event.

New partnerships: Sourcing agents such as Movetoasia, having a booth at the Expo, will offer tailored assistance, from finding new suppliers, conducting due diligence, handling quality control, managing logistics, and serving as a local point of contact in Vietnam.

Industry experts

This upcoming event will offer a remarkable assembly of industry experts and professionals will gather to foster a dynamic environment of networking, workshops, and one-on-one sessions. This event promises to be a melting pot of ideas and expertise, where seasoned veterans and budding entrepreneurs alike can exchange knowledge, strategies, and insights.

This gathering is not just a chance to connect with peers, but also a pivotal moment for individuals to enhance their professional growth and forge valuable relationships that could shape the future of their careers and the industry as a whole.

Exclusive Factory Tours

Scheduled during the event, the Factory Visit offers a unique opportunity to see Vietnamese manufacturing prowess up close.

These tours, led by experienced advisors, allow groups of 7-12 guests to visit 3-4 factories, tailored to their product line interests. Here are some benefits of these factory tours :

Enhanced Communication: Direct interaction with suppliers fosters better communication, crucial for successful project outcomes.

Insight into Production: Understand the actual production capacity and the manufacturing process of furniture products.

Personal Connections: Opportunity to discuss, ask questions, and build relationships with factories and fellow buyers, leading to improved service, pricing, and results for your projects.

This hands-on experience provides an invaluable perspective on the manufacturing process, enhancing the overall HAWA Expo experience.

Practical Information:

Date and Venue: Mark your calendars for March 6-9, 2024, and join us at SECC, District 7 HCMC. Registration and Attendance: Detailed registration information can be found at https://www.hawaexpo.com. Whether you are an industry professional, an enthusiast, or simply curious, this Expo welcomes all.



As we look forward to HAWA Expo 2024, we are not just anticipating an exhibition; we are awaiting a milestone event that will redefine the global furniture landscape. It’s a celebration of Vietnamese craftsmanship, innovation, and a gathering of the industry’s best minds. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something truly remarkable.