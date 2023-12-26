Home » Vietnam’s largest furniture trade show you shouldn’t miss
BusinessTrending

Vietnam’s largest furniture trade show you shouldn’t miss

Dive into the heart of the Asia Furniture Fair experience with HawaExpo 2024

by Guillaume Rondan
Vietnam's leading furniture fair : trade expo not to miss in Asia

HAWA Expo 2024, slated for March 6-9, is not just Vietnam’s largest furniture expo, but a global spectacle with over 700 exhibitors, showcasing the strength and diversity of Vietnam’s furniture manufacturing industry.

Next year, the Vietnamese fair HAWA Expo, is definitely positioning itself as the must-attending exhibition to discover and engage discussion with the best manufacturers and brands of Vietnam’s burgeoning furniture industry. Set to take place from March 6-9, this expo isn’t just a gathering; it’s a celebration of creativity and craftsmanship that places Vietnam on the global stage.

A closer look at the expo’s core

2024 will definitely stays as a defining year as the organization is bringing the best products and players in the industry so international visitors can master their business trip to Vietnam :

  • Product diversity: Over 90% of products made in Vietnam, a testament to the country’s manufacturing excellence, from traditional handicrafts to contemporary furniture pieces.
  • Conceptual Halls: two main locations will be set up : Create and Connect. ‘Create’ hall showcases the cutting-edge designs and ‘Connect’ focuses on building global partnerships. Together, these halls embody the essence of Vietnamese furniture – innovative, traditional, and globally connected.
  • Sustainability: In line with global trends, the Expo places a strong emphasis on sustainable practices, showcasing eco-friendly materials and responsible production methods. This commitment reflects a forward-thinking approach, aligning with global environmental standards.

Why should you attend HAWA Expo 2024 ?

The HAWA Expo 2024 stands as a beacon for the furniture industry, highlighting Vietnam’s strengths and potential.

Manufacturing furniture in Vietnam actually offers several advantages:

  1. Cost-effectiveness: Lower labor and production costs compared to many other countries;
  2. Skilled workforce: A large, skilled workforce adept in both traditional and modern furniture making techniques;
  3. Quality raw materials: Access to high-quality, diverse raw materials, especially wood;
  4. China+1 strategy: Often tagged as the Asian Tiger, Vietnam is getting more and more market shares in the production of many product categories;
  5. Flexible Production: Capacity for both mass production and customized, artisanal furniture;

Why would you miss the chance to gain deep insights, meet industry experts, and connect with a diverse range of potential manufacturers who can support your manufacturing journey in Vietnam? All of this can be found in one event : HAWA Expo 2024.

Networking and benefits

  • Beyond exhibitions: With roadshows, buyer gala nights, and an extensive international marketing campaign, the Expo is more than a showcase; it’s networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with industry leaders and share ideas.
  • International awareness: The Expo’s international reach is a testament to Vietnam’s growing influence in the global furniture market. Participants from over 200 countries will gather, making it a truly international event.
  • New partnerships: Sourcing agents such as Movetoasia, having a booth at the Expo, will offer tailored assistance, from finding new suppliers, conducting due diligence, handling quality control, managing logistics, and serving as a local point of contact in Vietnam.

Industry experts

This upcoming event will offer a remarkable assembly of industry experts and professionals will gather to foster a dynamic environment of networking, workshops, and one-on-one sessions. This event promises to be a melting pot of ideas and expertise, where seasoned veterans and budding entrepreneurs alike can exchange knowledge, strategies, and insights.

workshop of industry experts

This gathering is not just a chance to connect with peers, but also a pivotal moment for individuals to enhance their professional growth and forge valuable relationships that could shape the future of their careers and the industry as a whole.

Exclusive Factory Tours

Scheduled during the event, the Factory Visit offers a unique opportunity to see Vietnamese manufacturing prowess up close.

furniture trends in Asia

 

These tours, led by experienced advisors, allow groups of 7-12 guests to visit 3-4 factories, tailored to their product line interests. Here are some benefits of these factory tours :

  • Enhanced Communication: Direct interaction with suppliers fosters better communication, crucial for successful project outcomes.
  • Insight into Production: Understand the actual production capacity and the manufacturing process of furniture products.
  • Personal Connections: Opportunity to discuss, ask questions, and build relationships with factories and fellow buyers, leading to improved service, pricing, and results for your projects.

This hands-on experience provides an invaluable perspective on the manufacturing process, enhancing the overall HAWA Expo experience.

Practical Information:

    • Date and Venue: Mark your calendars for March 6-9, 2024, and join us at SECC, District 7 HCMC.
    • Registration and Attendance: Detailed registration information can be found at https://www.hawaexpo.com. Whether you are an industry professional, an enthusiast, or simply curious, this Expo welcomes all.

As we look forward to HAWA Expo 2024, we are not just anticipating an exhibition; we are awaiting a milestone event that will redefine the global furniture landscape. It’s a celebration of Vietnamese craftsmanship, innovation, and a gathering of the industry’s best minds. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something truly remarkable.

CONTRIBUTOR | Guillaume Rondan (contact@movetoasia.com) is an expat living in Vietnam for 6 years. He owns different businesses and is the founder of Movetoasia : a community for investors, business leaders and foreign buyers who wish to invest, do business or do manufacturing from Vietnam. He helps them avoid pitfalls and take proven shortcuts to make the right decisions and thrive in the next 5-10 years.

You may also like

Ho Chi Minh City: Requires inspection and handling...

Ho Chi Minh City will invite more than...

Vietnam’s Export Sector Shines in November 2023

Ho Chi Minh City: Painting murals on city...

Ho Chi Minh City: Proposal to pilot fee-based...

Here’s How a Foreigner Can Buy a House...