Here’s How a Foreigner Can Buy a House in Vietnam

In Vietnam, the number of foreigners owning houses is currently around 3,000, with projections indicating a surge to approximately 4 million in the future.

For those curious about the current documents and procedures for foreigners buying houses in Vietnam, Vietnam Insider provides valuable insights in this article.

Case 01: Direct House Purchase Contract with the Investor

Step 1: House Purchase and Sale Contract

When entering a house purchase contract, it is crucial to include the following key details:

Information of the seller and buyer.

Object of the contract: Describing the features of the transactional house and the associated residential land plot.

Clear delineation of jointly owned and privately owned sections for apartments.

Housing delivery time.

Payment terms and methods.

Warranty period for newly built houses.

Rights and obligations of the parties.

Effective date of the contract.

Signatures with clearly stated full names, and if applicable, organization stamps and the position of the signer.

Step 2: Appraisal and Authentication of the Contract

Step 3: Certificate of Housing Ownership Application

If purchasing from a project investor, the investor handles Pink Book issuance procedures.

Individuals and households can personally undertake Pink Book issuance procedures if needed.

Case 02: Foreigners Using Commercial Housing Contract Transactions

Step 1: Contract Transfer Document Preparation

The transferor and transferee collaborate to prepare a transfer document for the housing purchase and sale contract. Key points:

Six copies of the contract are made: three for the investor, one for the tax authority, one for the transferor, and one for the transferee.

Step 2: Notarization or Authentication of the Transfer Contract

Housing transfer by an enterprise or cooperative with real estate functions does not require notarization.

If the transferor lacks real estate business functions, notarization and authentication are mandatory.

Step 3: Declaration of Taxes, Fees, and Charges

Step 4: Investor Confirmation of Transfer Document

Step 5: Certificate of Housing Ownership Implementation

Stay informed with Vietnam Insider to keep abreast of the latest updates on regulations and procedures for foreigners engaging in real estate transactions in Vietnam.