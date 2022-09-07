Vietnamese agents not allowed to talk about iPhone 14

Near the launch date of the new iPhone, genuine dealers and Apple partners in Vietnam avoid mentioning the upcoming product.

Tonight, Apple introduced the company’s flagship phone line in 2022. However, major retailers in Vietnam did not make any move to mention the iPhone 14 product. This is to secure the retailer’s agreement on product communication when cooperating with Apple.

Specifically, when searching for the keyword iPhone 14 on the official website of Mobile World, FPT Shop, CellphoneS or Mobile Viet, there is no information about the returned product. Meanwhile, many upcoming phone models from other brands are available on the retailer’s website as rumors or upcoming arrivals.

Apple doesn’t let dealers talk about new products. Photo: Cnet.

The same thing happens with large systems, which are Apple’s partners in Vietnam in the form of AAR (Apple Authorized Reseller) or APR (Apple Premium Reseller). Meanwhile, with smaller systems, the communication and advertising about iPhone 14 is very busy.

On the other hand, fan pages, technology information pages related to mobile dealers also do not mention Apple’s upcoming phone line. Although this is a topic that many people are interested in watching the product launch event.

Talking to Zing, the news site manager of a major dealer said that they are not allowed to write articles about iPhone 14, including leaked news, device updates. “Last year, they also circumvented the law by calling them ‘new iPhone’, ‘new super product’. It’s banned this year,” this person shared.

Representatives of some retailers, who are Apple’s partners in Vietnam, said that not mentioning the product name before launching, opening deposit is part of the business agreement between the two sides. “Every year, any information they find on the web is required to be removed,” said a communications manager of a mobile retailer in Hanoi.

This agreement makes it difficult for agents when they are not able to communicate and promote the product first, in order to attract customers. Meanwhile, Apple’s other competitors can open order programs very early, before the product is introduced.

Launched on August 10, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 folding phones have been open for “blind” pre-orders (without full product information) from the beginning of August. This helps the retail systems can promote products and receive extended deposits, helping to increase revenue.

According to Zing’s own source, Apple’s partners who circumvent the law, seek to promote and receive deposits from customers soon will be interfered with, reducing the amount of goods supplied.

Talking to Zing from 2020, the former regional manager of Apple Vietnam said that the company is very strange in terms of strategy and information security. Accordingly, before the launch date, retailers and partners of Apple are not allowed to speak, communicate or respond to the press.

“Even when the iPhone was released, retailers had to quietly sell. That is Apple’s global law, all countries and retailers must follow if they want to sell their products. Apple forces all partners to listen to its own will,” the former manager said.

@ Zing News