Vietnam Airlines opens ticket sales to many other international destinations

Vietnam Airlines has offered tickets for regular flights to the Republic of Korea (RoK), Singapore, Thailand, Laos and Taiwan (China).

Earlier, the national flag carrier put up for sale tickets to the US, Japan and Cambodia.

Related: Finally, you can now book international flight tickets from and to Vietnam with these airline companies

It is awaiting approval from competent agencies to reopen flights to Europe and Australia this month, towards completely restoring international routes in early 2022.

The airline is scheduled resume the Hanoi-Seoul (the RoK) route from January 6, the Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City-Singapore routes from January 12, the HCM City-Bangkok (Thailand) route from January 8, the Hanoi-Vientiane (Laos) route from January 9, and the Hanoi-Taipei (China) route from January 11.

Flight frequency would be increased based on the latest situation to meet the travelling demand which is forecast to rise before and after the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Vietnam Airlines has asked passengers to keep updated with information about COVID-19 vaccine passports, testing and vaccination, among others.

Anyone, who is not fully vaccinated will need to guarantee that they will isolate themselves for at least seven days at an approved location or at home.

The country closed its borders and grounded international flights in March 2020, allowing in only citizens, foreign experts, investors, and highly-skilled workers coming in on special flights

Vietnam recently took its first tentative steps towards reopening, welcoming two planeloads of guests from the US to Quang Nam province, home to integrated resort Hoiana, and a group from South Korea to Phu Quoc, home to Corona Resort & Casino, last month…

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

