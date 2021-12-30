Finally, you can now book international flight tickets from and to Vietnam with these airline companies

Vietnamese carriers have opened ticket sales to several locations including the U.S., Japan and Taiwan, signaling the resumption of international travel on New Year’s day, local media reported.

Vietnam Airlines is offering tickets between Ho Chi Minh city and Phnom Penh in Cambodia; From Hanoi to Tokyo and from Ho Chi Minh city to San Francisco. The website showed, all flights are scheduled for January 1, 5 and 9, respectively.

Even though Vietnam Airlines has received permission from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to reopen flights on these routes, the national flag carrier is not offering tickets to Singapore and Taipei yet.

Related: Vietnam plans to increases the number of flights to many countries

Meanwhile, Bamboo Airways offers one way tickets from Hanoi to Taipei, once a week starting January 5. Round-trip tickets are not available at this point.

So far, Vietnam requires international arrivals to test Covid-19 negative and have certificates of vaccination or Covid-19 recovery. They will also need to isolate themselves for three days after arrival at a location of their choice.

Anyone, who is not fully vaccinated will need to guarantee that they will isolate themselves for at least seven days at an approved location or at home.

Also read: Vietnam changes quarantine rules, unveils vaccine passport and begins regular international flights

Vietnam has approved the resumption of international flight routes to Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Cambodia and the U.S, with each domestic airline allowed to operate four flights a week on each route.

The country closed its borders and grounded international flights in March 2020, allowing in only citizens, foreign experts, investors, and highly-skilled workers coming in on special flights, VNExpress reported.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

